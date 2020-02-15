Day To Night Music Festival Coming To Treasure Island This June
Four years since the Treasure Island Music Festival hosted its final festival on the island, a new music festival called Day To Night will take over The Great Lawn on Treasure Island Saturday June 6th, 2020.
The inaugural Day To Night Festival is coming to SF on 6/6/20. The lineup comes to life in 2/18 and tickets will go on sale 2/20. Visit Daytonightfestival.com to sign up for presale access
From the creators of the All Day All Night Events, local promoter & DJ, DJ Dials, & San Francisco club, Audio SF, comes to this electronic music-based festival, which they're promising will be a "one-of-a-kind party" on the island.
Pre & after parties will also be announced making the festival a three-day experience. Here's the festival's inaugural lineup:
This is the lineup for the first Day To Night Festival! Tix go on sale Thursday at 10am. Visit Daytonightfestival.com for info
Tickets go on sale Thursday February 20th. Learn more at daytonightfestival.com.