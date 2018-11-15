On This Day Five Years Ago: Batkid Saved San Francisco

November 15, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

(Photo by Gary Reyes/Bay Area News Group/MCT/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Bay Area News

On a warm November day in 2013 San Francisco transformed into Gotham City to help make five year old Miles Scott's wish of becoming Batkid a reality.

Silent guardian. Watchful protector. #BatkidsBack #BatkidBegins

A post shared by Batkid Begins (@batkidbegins) on

On Friday November 15, 2013 thousands cheered Miles on at AT&T Park & 20,000 people flooded Civic Center Plaza to watch Batkid fight crime and receive a key to the city from the late Mayor Ed Lee.

The wish heard around the world! Own #BatkidBegins on Digital HD 9/25 and on DVD 10/6.

A post shared by Batkid Begins (@batkidbegins) on

A documentary has been made about the day called 'Batkid Begins'

That day in 2013 marked the final day of his treatment & now at age 10 Miles Scott is in 5th grade and his leukemia is in remission. 

Repost By @benaffleck: Big thanks to #SFBatkid - an incredible inspiration to all the Batmans out there. Check out Batkid Begins​ in select theaters this Friday, June 26. batkidbegins.com Photo credit: Paul Sakuma

A post shared by Batkid Begins (@batkidbegins) on

Tags: 
Batkid
Miles Scott