On This Day Five Years Ago: Batkid Saved San Francisco
On a warm November day in 2013 San Francisco transformed into Gotham City to help make five year old Miles Scott's wish of becoming Batkid a reality.
Silent guardian. Watchful protector.
On Friday November 15, 2013 thousands cheered Miles on at AT&T Park & 20,000 people flooded Civic Center Plaza to watch Batkid fight crime and receive a key to the city from the late Mayor Ed Lee.
A documentary has been made about the day called 'Batkid Begins'.
That day in 2013 marked the final day of his treatment & now at age 10 Miles Scott is in 5th grade and his leukemia is in remission.
Repost By @benaffleck: Big thanks to #SFBatkid - an incredible inspiration to all the Batmans out there. Check out Batkid Begins in select theaters this Friday, June 26.