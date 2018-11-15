On This Day Five Years Ago: Batkid Saved San Francisco

On a warm November day in 2013 San Francisco transformed into Gotham City to help make five year old Miles Scott's wish of becoming Batkid a reality.

On Friday November 15, 2013 thousands cheered Miles on at AT&T Park & 20,000 people flooded Civic Center Plaza to watch Batkid fight crime and receive a key to the city from the late Mayor Ed Lee.

A documentary has been made about the day called 'Batkid Begins'.

That day in 2013 marked the final day of his treatment & now at age 10 Miles Scott is in 5th grade and his leukemia is in remission.