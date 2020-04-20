David Attenborough Teaching Online Geography Lessons For Children During Quarantine

Sir David Attenborough, whose voice you're familiar from pretty much every bit of nature documentary from the past few decades ('Planet Earth,' 'Blue Planet', etc...) is now. part of the BBC's learning series "Bitesize Daily" where he's teaching geography to children who aren't currently able to attend school due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Attenborough is teaching geography, including oceans & mapping the world, as well as. explaining why animals look the way that they do.

The BBC has said that they're committed to helping children learn and that the lessons they put on are both educational and fun.

New lessons will be online each day at 1AM (PST) and you can head here for more.