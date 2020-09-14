After Drum Battle Defeat Dave Grohl Creates Theme Song For 10-Year Old Nandi Bushell

In August, 10-year old drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell posted a drum cover of "Everlong" and challenged Dave Grohl to a drum battle. Grohl responded and challenged her to cover a Them Crooked Vultures song, which she did. Now, Dave has responded with an original song about Bushell - and his daughters (The Grohlettes) joined him on backing vocals.

“She got the power/ She got the soul/ Gonna save the world with her rock & roll!” Grohl sings in the 1:54 rock track.

After receiving a guitar from Tom Morello and props from the likes of Metallica's Kirk Hammett and more this might actually be the coolest thing Nandi's received.