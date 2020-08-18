Dave Grohl To Appear In 'Bill And Ted 3'

When 'Bill & Ted Face The Music' comes out on August 28th we'll see a host of musicians make cameos in the film. Those include ones we were aware of from Arcade Fire's Win Butler & rapper Kid Cudi. Now Rolling Stone has told us that Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is also set to make an appearance.

The soundtrack for the third 'Bill & Ted' film was recently unveiled and it features Weezer, Cold War Kids and more.

1. Big Black Delta – ‘Lost in Time’

2. Alec Wigdahl – ‘Big Red Balloon’

3. Weezer – ‘Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)’

4. Cold War Kids – ‘Story Of Our Lives’

5. Mastodon – ‘Rufus Lives’

6. Big Black Delta – ‘Circuits Of Time’

7. POORSTACY – ‘Darkest Night’

8. Lamb Of God – ‘The Death Of Us’

9. FIDLAR – ‘Breaker’

10. Culture Wars – ‘Leave Me Alone’

11. Blame My Youth – ‘Right Where You Belong

’12. Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) – ‘Face The Music’

13. Wyld Stallyns – ‘That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1’

You can watch the movie on demand and in theaters (maybe) August 28.