Dave Grohl Says Foo Fighters New Album Is Finished

February 12, 2020
Dave Grohl confirmed that work on Foo Fighters' 10th studio album is complete. He says that the band has wrapped up work on it and that it features songs that came together in 45 minutes and others that were 25 years in the making.

Grohl also announced that he has a documentary on the way about touring in vans noting that everyone from The Beatles to U2 & Guns N' Roses spent time touring in vans and that he's "talked to everyone" on the subject.

There's no timetable on the release of the documentary or the band's upcoming album, but drummer Taylor Hawkins previously hinted that it would be out in 2020.

