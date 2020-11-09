Dave Grohl & Nandi Bushell meet for the first time and make plans to write a song together

The year's most wholesome rock 'n roll interaction has come from 10-year old drumming prodigy, Nandi Bushell, and Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl as they faced off in an epic drum battle and ended up writing original songs about each other. A few months later the two finally got the chance to meet, albeit virtually due to the ongoing pandemic and Bushell shared the meeting on her YouTube channel.

Video of Dave Grohl meets Nandi Bushell - BEST DAY EVER - EPIC!!! - New York Times

Grohl told Bushell that he can't believe he's meeting her and it's like talking to a Beatle.

He also invited her to write a song together and jam with Foo Fighters whenever they can tour the UK next. Grohl conceded that he would hand the drumming off to her on the original song and undoubtedly would do the same on stage when the opportunity presents itself.

The meeting was organized by The New York Times and Bushell called one of the besy expiriences of her life.

Foo Fighters just released the lead single "Shame Shame" from their upcoming 10th studio album, "Medicine At Midnight" due out Feb. 5, 2021. Check out our latest conversation with him here.