Dave Grohl Explains Why He Doesn't Use Social Media

Last month Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl, joined comedian Whitney Cummings for an extensive interview on her 'Good For You' podcast. That's where he explained that Foo Fighters should be considered "Dad Rock" and he also delved into why he doesn't have any social media accounts.

Video of Ep #2: DAVE GROHL | Good For You Podcast with Whitney Cummings

When asked if social media is his nightmare, Grohl responded by saying that he gets why it's useful, but doesn't feel the need "to tell everyone when I'm taking a sh**, or whatever." He also was asked about what he allows for online activity when it comes to his three daughters. He mentioned how starting an account, like a YouTube channel dedicated to horses, could quickly spiral posting risque photos.

In other Foo Fighters news, the band's drummer Taylor Hawkins has said that we can expect a new album in 2020.