Dave Grohl Calls For Petition To Get Oasis Back Together - Noel Gallagher Calls For One To Get Foo Fighters To Split Up

The week marks 10 years since Oasis disbanded & 25 years since the release of their album 'Definitely Maybe'. This past weekend while Foo Fighters performed at Reading Festival Dave Grohl asked the crowd if they'd like to see Oasis reunite & that they would be starting a petition for the cause. Last night when Noel Gallagher of Oasis played in San Diego he asked fans if they'd like to see his old band get back together. He then said he'd like to start a petition asking for Foo Fighters to split up:

Se acuerdan que les contamos que Dave Grohl hizo una petición para que Oasis regrese.



Pues aquí tienen la respuesta de Noel Gallagher haciendo una petición para que Foo Fighters se separe. ---- pic.twitter.com/Yt8wvqtJ7R — Grita Radio (@GritaRadioMusic) August 29, 2019

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are currently on tour opening for Smashing Pumpkins and will play Shoreline in Mountain View on Saturday night August 31st.

We'll, uh, also let you know if either petition hits the internet.