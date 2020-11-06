Dave Grohl 'calls it' in 'SNL' promo with Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle will host this weekend's episode of 'Saturday Night Live' & Foo Fighters will perform for the eighth time as musical guests. In the promo for the episode Dave Grohl alluded to the ongoing election and he 'called it'.

Foo Fighters have also been busy teasing something with the hashtag #LPX since it was announced on Wednesday that they'd be appearing on 'SNL'.

Chappelle last hosted 'SNL' in November 2016 the weekend after Donald Trump was elected president.