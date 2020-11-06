Dave Grohl 'calls it' in 'SNL' promo with Dave Chappelle

Someone had to...

November 6, 2020
Dave Chappelle / Foo Fighters

Music

Dave Chappelle will host this weekend's episode of 'Saturday Night Live' & Foo Fighters will perform for the eighth time as musical guests. In the promo for the episode Dave Grohl alluded to the ongoing election and he 'called it'.

Here we go. @davechappelle and @foofighters TOMORROW

Foo Fighters have also been busy teasing something with the hashtag #LPX since it was announced on Wednesday that they'd be appearing on 'SNL'.

Chappelle last hosted 'SNL' in November 2016 the weekend after Donald Trump was elected president.

 

Foo Fighters
Dave Chappelle
SNL