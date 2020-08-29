Dave Grohl Accepts 10-Year Old Nandi Bushell's Drum Battle; Challenges Her Back
He challenged the 10-year old to drum to a Them Crooked Vultures song
Earlier this month 10-year old drumming prodigy, Nandi Bushell, posted a cover of Foo Fighters' classic "Everlong" & challenged Dave Grohl to a drum battle.
10-year old @nandi_bushell gave us a drum cover of #Everlong AND challenged #DaveGrohl to a -- battle --
On Saturday, Grohl responded by playing "Everlong" himself, which he mentioned he hadn't drummed on since 1997 because Taylor Hawkins usually takes care of that. He then noted that he's received hundreds of texts telling him about Bushell's challenge and that he's watched all of her videos; calling her an incredible drummer and telling her that he's been flattered by her covering his songs. Then he gave Bushell what she's been wanting: a drum challenge. He's challenged her to cover Them Crooked Vultures' track "Dead End Friends".
Challenge accepted. Haven’t played these songs in a loooooong time.....thanks for the inspiration!!! Your move!!! Your friend in rock, Dave (Thanks to my daughter, Harper for letting me borrow her drum set)
Now the ball is in Nandi Bushell's court. We're all waiting on her response.