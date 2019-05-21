Dave Chappelle Joins Rally At SF City Hall To Save The Punchline Comedy Club

Open since 1978, The Punchline has become not only a premier comedy club in the Bay Area, but in the entire country. It's expected to shutter at its Battery St. location in August after being unable to renew the lease. There are plans to reopen the club elsewhere in the city, but on Tuesday a rally was held at City Hall featuring city officials and comedians like W. Kamau Bell & Dave Chappelle. Here's Chappelle's speech on the importance of the club:

Dave Chappelle at the rally to save the Punchline. pic.twitter.com/SODRXpKYpy — Dominic Fracassa (@DominicFracassa) May 21, 2019

He often pops up to play surprise shows at the Punchline & mentioned the hundreds of hours he's spent on the stage and the importance of the room to him. It was a place he frequented after controversially ending "Chappelle's Show," the place where he found out he was having his first child, and the last place where he saw Robin Williams alive.

He compared closing The Punchline to burning down The Louvre. He reitreated that the club can't just be moved & thatit's current location is special.

This is the closest I got to getting a picture w/ Dave Chappelle today. Us & a bunch of other comics (led by @natogreen), politicians, & workers came out to protest the yanking of @punchlinesf's lease by some tech company. The Punch has been there over 40 years. #savethepunchline pic.twitter.com/9Y5TfC475S — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) May 21, 2019

Chappelle is performing at The Punchline tonight through Thursday. For tickets head here.