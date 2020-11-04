Dave Chappelle to host, Foo Fighters to be musical guests on this weekend's SNL

SNL's post-election episode will feature host Dave Chappelle & musical guests, Foo Fighters.

This will mark Foo Fighters' eighth performance on 'Saturday Night Live' and first since 2017. This will be Chappelle's first time hosting since he did so in November 2016 on the episode after the election.

Foo Fighters have been forced to scrap their big 25th anniversary plans in 2020, but should have lots in store for next year including a new album (which the band teased on Wednesday), documentary, hopefully a tour & Dave Grohl is preparing a memoir.

Perhaps we'll get to see the two Dave's appear in the same skit this weekend, as well.