Dave Chappelle Announces Surprise San Francisco Shows This Week
September 10, 2018
UPDATE: Tickets have sold out.
Dave Chappelle is popping up in San Francisco for two surprise, intimate gigs at the Punchline this week and tickets are on sale NOW!
Chappelle will play 8PM shows on both Wednesday & Thursday nights and tickets can be purchased here.
He's been known to play sets long into the night at his surprise SF shows over the past several years.
Super #funny #livecomedy set from the #legend himself #davechappelle in #sanfrancisco at #punchlinecomedyclub