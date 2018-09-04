Danny Elfman And Others Reprising Roles For 'Nightmare Before Christmas' 25th Anniversary Concerts

In what will absolutely be worth the trip to southern California for 'Nightmare Before Christmas' fans, Danny Elfman is reprising his role as Jack Skellington and Catherine O'Hara & Ken Page will reprise their roles as Sally & Oogie Boogie respectively to voice their parts during live screenings of the film at the Hollywood Bowl.

The immersive experience will include live scenery projections, live orchestra, spectacular guest artists, and an all-star cast. The shows will be on October 26 & 27 and tickets go on sale September 8th at 10 AM. They start at $37.50 & can be purchased at Ticketmaster.

Before each show there will be costume contests, trick-or-treating stations, and photo opportunities.