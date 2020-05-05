Daniel Radcliffe Reads 'Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone' For Fans At Home
He read the first chapter of 'Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone'
May 5, 2020
WizardingWorld.com has kicked off a new series feat. celebrities reading 'Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone' in its entirety chapter-by-chapter and they kicked it off with Daniel Radcliffe reading the first chapter, The Boy Who Lived.
Daniel Radcliffe is reading the first chapter of Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone for us all!!!— fran Radson Driver (@Harmione4eever) May 5, 2020
I'M CRYING! YOU'RE CRYING!
This made my quarantine ------❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/o1WSMvWFcl
It's all going to be free to stream in video and audiobook form and celebrities who will be contributing include David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim and more.
You can watch videos as they're uploaded at wizardingworld.com & stream audio versions on Spotify.