Daly City's Serramonte Center Reopens On A Limited Basis
A limited amount of stores are open inside the mall
June 9, 2020
Serramonte Center in Daly City has reopened in a limited capacity for the first time since March and while it's being reported that the inside of the mall is empty and eerie upon reopening, some stores like Ross & Buy Buy Baby supposedly have seen long lines.
So my aunty called to tell me THE MALL IS OPEN Y’ALL. She’s at serramonte mall to be specific lol.— .areit (@_vxilena) June 8, 2020
Currently open inside the shopping center are the following:
- 85°C Bakery Cafe
- Starbucks
- Buy Buy Baby
- Custom Arena
- Daiso
- Ike's Love & Sandwiches
- Ross
- Lids
- Forever 21
- Reflection
- Happy Lemon
- Old Navy
- Target
You can view the full list of what's open here.
The food courtt is open on a takeout only basis.