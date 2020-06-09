Daly City's Serramonte Center Reopens On A Limited Basis

Serramonte Center in Daly City has reopened in a limited capacity for the first time since March and while it's being reported that the inside of the mall is empty and eerie upon reopening, some stores like Ross & Buy Buy Baby supposedly have seen long lines.

So my aunty called to tell me THE MALL IS OPEN Y’ALL. She’s at serramonte mall to be specific lol. — .areit (@_vxilena) June 8, 2020

Currently open inside the shopping center are the following:

85°C Bakery Cafe

Starbucks

Buy Buy Baby

Custom Arena

Daiso

Ike's Love & Sandwiches

Ross

Lids

Forever 21

Reflection

Happy Lemon

Old Navy

Target

You can view the full list of what's open here.

The food courtt is open on a takeout only basis.