Daly City's Serramonte Center Reopens On A Limited Basis

A limited amount of stores are open inside the mall

June 9, 2020
Bay Area News

Serramonte Center in Daly City has reopened in a limited capacity for the first time since March and while it's being reported that the inside of the mall is empty and eerie upon reopening, some stores like Ross & Buy Buy Baby supposedly have seen long lines.

Currently open inside the shopping center are the following:

  • 85°C Bakery Cafe
  • Starbucks
  • Buy Buy Baby
  • Custom Arena
  • Daiso
  • Ike's Love & Sandwiches
  • Ross
  • Lids
  • Forever 21
  • Reflection
  • Happy Lemon
  • Old Navy
  • Target

You can view the full list of what's open here.

The food courtt is open on a takeout only basis.

 

Serramonte
Daly City