Gen Korean BBQ House To Open In Daly City At Serramonte

March 9, 2020
Korean BBQ

Bay Area News
Food & Drink

The popular Gen Korean BBQ House looks to be expaning in the Bay Area with what appears to be an upcoming location at Daly City's Serramonte Center. Currently, you can find Bay Area locations in San Jose, Concord, Milpitas, Mountain View & Fremont.

It looks like it'll be situated between the Macy's & 85°C Bakery Cafe. The All-You-Can-Eat BBQ spot is one where you cook your own food on a grill at each table.

There's no opening date announced just yet, but we'll keep you updated as many seemed to pretty hyped on this.

Gen Korean BBQ House
Serramonte
Daly City