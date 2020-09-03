Dallon Weekes Of iDKHOW Talks Finding The Perfect Bandmate, The Future Of Live Music And More

Dallon Weekes of I DON'T KNOW HOW BU THEY FOUND ME joined Dallas to talk about no one ever getting his name right, his bandmate Ryan Seaman, the band's upcoming debut album 'Razzmatazz,' and much more.

He also dished on what the future of live music might look like, his favorite retro technology, whether or not we might get a new Christmas song & finally his favorite 2000s indie rock bands. 'Razzmatazz' drops on October 16th featuring "Leave Me Alone".