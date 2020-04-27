Daft Punk To Score New Movie From Legendary Filmmaker Dario Argento

French electronic robot duo, Daft Punk, are set to make a return in the form of composing the score for Dario Argento's upcoming film, 'Occhiali Neri'. The duo previously provided the score for 'Tron: Legacy' back in 2010 and Argento confirmed in a new interview that they're on board for his latest project and first in 8 years.

This would mark Daft Punk’s first project since ‘Random Access Memories’ in 2013 and their first soundtrack since ‘TRON: Legacy’ in 2010. pic.twitter.com/8NcFBXqUo3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 27, 2020

The film will be a mystery starring Dario's daughter, Asia, and filming will take place in Rome and around the Italian countryside. Daft Punk will also travel to Italy to meet with Argento once they are able to do so.

Since 2013's 'Random Access Memories' Daft Punk have collaborated most notably with The Weeknd as well as indie group, Parcels. We'll keep you updated on further info regarding ‘Occhiali Neri’.