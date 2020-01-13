Cypress Hill Announce 4/20 Show At Oakland's Fox Theater

January 13, 2020
Cypress Hill will once again be spending 4/20 in the Bay as they have announced a show Monday night April 20th at the Fox Theater in Oakland.

Cypress Hill have previously headlined 4/20 shows at spots like The Fillmore & The Warfield in San Francisco. This time they'll have a special show for the East Bay.

Pre-sale begins Thursday January 16th at 10AM with code 'graffiti'. General on sale is Friday January 17th at 10AM. Tickets and info here.

