CVS Hiring 50,000 People Nationwide Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — CVS Health has announced it is embarking on the company's most ambitious hiring drive as the demand grows for over-the-counter medicines, prescriptions and other items amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company will use virtual job fairs, virtual interviews and virtual job tryouts to fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles, including store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees and customer service professionals, across the country.

According to a press release, the pharmacy chain said many roles will be filled by existing CVS Health clients who have had to furlough workers, including Hilton and Marriott.

The company is also providing bonuses of up to $500 to current employees and launching a new child and elder care program for its staffers.

"Our colleagues have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to providing essential goods and services at a time when they're needed most," said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. "As they continue to be there for the individuals and families we serve, we're taking extra steps to provide some peace of mind and help them navigate these uncertain times."

CVS Health has also made 24 hours of paid sick leave available to part-time employees for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company already offers 14-day paid leave for any employee who tests positive for COVID-19 or needs to be quarantined over potential exposure.

CREDIT: NBC Owned Television Stations

Dollar General has also announced that they are hiring 50,000 employees over the next month.