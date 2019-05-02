CVS Closing Stores Around The Country Including Several In The Bay Area

As CVS begins its shift from a retail presence to something more healthcare oriented they are preparing to close 46 underperforming stores nationwide and that includes 3 in the Bay Area.

An Antioch location on Buchanan Road and a pair of San Francisco locations (995 Market St. & 1285 Market St.) have closed their doors. The full list of closures can be found here.

In related drug store news, Walgreens purchased 2,000 Rite Aid stores back in 2017 so many Rite Aids are closing, or being converted to Walgreens.