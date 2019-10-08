The Cure Have Three New Albums On The Way

October 8, 2019
Robert Smith of The Cure performs on stage at Madison Square Garden on June 18, 2016

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Music

In an interview with Mexico's Zocalo The Cure frontman Robert Smith revealed that is planning to release new music soon. In fact, he said that there are three albums on the way.

The first of the three is tentatively titled 'Live from the Moon' and that we'll at least get a single & perhaps the whole album by Christmas of this year. Smith has said it will be "dark" & "incredibly intense". It will also mark the band's first album release since 2008.

Smith said that the second album has a stronger, more pronounced sound and has to be recorded live so to put together a record based on the interpretation of the moment.

The third album will be a "noise disc" with different aspects & environments based on Smith's experiences on stages & in his life. He said that this one's "crazy".

 

 

The Cure
Live From The Moon