The Cure Have Three New Albums On The Way

In an interview with Mexico's Zocalo The Cure frontman Robert Smith revealed that is planning to release new music soon. In fact, he said that there are three albums on the way.

Robert Smith says #TheCure have three new albums in the works: https://t.co/jSuKdPaoTx pic.twitter.com/ETaqHt6U6Z — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) October 8, 2019

The first of the three is tentatively titled 'Live from the Moon' and that we'll at least get a single & perhaps the whole album by Christmas of this year. Smith has said it will be "dark" & "incredibly intense". It will also mark the band's first album release since 2008.

Smith said that the second album has a stronger, more pronounced sound and has to be recorded live so to put together a record based on the interpretation of the moment.

The third album will be a "noise disc" with different aspects & environments based on Smith's experiences on stages & in his life. He said that this one's "crazy".