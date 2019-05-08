The Cure Are Planning Their Own Music Festival In Southern California

New Rock 'N Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Cure are preparing to release their long-awaited new album this fall & that will coincide with them throwing their own music festival in Los Angeles.

The Cure's LA festival will feature 10 musical acts hand-picked by Robert Smith & company. https://t.co/lbKh6WZLoS — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) May 7, 2019

In a recent interview frontman Robert Smith said the festival would be similar to the 40 year anniversary concert they held last year in London.

There will be about 10 other acts hand-picked by the band and if you're looking for reference as to who they might select, last year's festival featured Interpol, Slowdive, Editors and other popular indie rock bands.

As for the band's 30 year celebration of their iconic album 'Disintegration' Smith doesn't want to play anniversary shows for that album all year & wants to focus on what they're doing now. That's a big reason why they're streaming one of the special 'Disintegration' sets live from Australia later this month.