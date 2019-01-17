Cuddle With Adoptable Pets At San Francisco SPCA's Jungle Pop-Up
The San Francisco SPCA opened their Welcome To The Jungle pop-up on Thursday at One Embarcadero Center and it features a cat cafe and your chance to cuddle with adoptable puppies.
Our Pop Up location opens today!!! ---- Join us for the first Thursday night Yappy Hour, 4:30pm – 6:30pm. Come have some wine, cuddle puppies, and check out the @morethanacone jungle-themed art gallery including this piece by @theobanoth! Visit us at One Embarcadero Center on weekdays through February 14. -- bit.ly/InstaWildSFSPCA #WildSFSPCA #SanFranciscoSPCA #SFSPCA #rescuesofinstagram #petsofinstagram #dogstagram #dogportrait
Open 11 AM - 7 PM each weekday through February 14th you can check out artwork in their gallery and auction, grab a drink at the cat cafe, and $10 gets you 10 minutes of cuddling with puppies. You can even get a $100 pass the lets you get a whole month of cuddles.
On the 23rd & 30th of January there's also yoga - with cats.
Spend your lunch break doing yoga with adoptable cats! -- We’re hosting 60-minute yoga sessions in our Cat Cafe on January 23 and 30, 11:30am – 12:30pm. These classes take place at the SF SPCA Pop Up location at One Embarcadero Center. $20 tickets, link in profile: bit.ly/InstaWildSFSPCA #WildSFSPCA #SanFranciscoSPCA #SFSPCA #YogaWithCats
On Thursdays from 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM the pop-up will host Yappy Hours with wine, appetizers, and engaging animal stories.
For more on their weekly events & the pop-up head to sfspca.org.