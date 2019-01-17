Cuddle With Adoptable Pets At San Francisco SPCA's Jungle Pop-Up

The San Francisco SPCA opened their Welcome To The Jungle pop-up on Thursday at One Embarcadero Center and it features a cat cafe and your chance to cuddle with adoptable puppies.

Open 11 AM - 7 PM each weekday through February 14th you can check out artwork in their gallery and auction, grab a drink at the cat cafe, and $10 gets you 10 minutes of cuddling with puppies. You can even get a $100 pass the lets you get a whole month of cuddles.

On the 23rd & 30th of January there's also yoga - with cats.

On Thursdays from 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM the pop-up will host Yappy Hours with wine, appetizers, and engaging animal stories.

For more on their weekly events & the pop-up head to sfspca.org.