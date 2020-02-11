Morrissey, Bahaus, Devo And More To Play Cruel World Festival In LA
February 11, 2020
A new festival for 80s alternative fans is coming to Southern California in May. Goldenvoice has announced Cruel World Festival featuring 80s new wave & goth acts with Morrissey, Devo, Bahaus, Blondie, Violent Femmes, plus some acts that are heavily inspired by them like She Wants Revenge & Blaqk Audio.
Cruel World Festival -- May 2 in LA Presale 2/13 at 12pm. Sign up now at cruelworldfest.com ⚡️ Payment plan available starting at $19.99 down @cruelworldfest
It'll be held at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday May 2nd and pre-sale begins at 12PM on Thursday (2/13).
LINEUP:
- Morrissey
- Bauhaus
- Blondie
- Devo
- Echo & The Bunnymen
- The Psychedelic Furs
- Violent Femmes
- The Church
- English Beat
- Public Image Ltd.
- Gary Numan
- Marc Almond
- She Wants Revenge
- Blaqk Audio
- TR/ST
- Cold Cave
- Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel
- Berlin
- Bad Manners
- Missing Persons
- London After Midnight
- Drab Majesty
- 45 Grave
- Christian Death
- The Meteors
- Black Marble
- Sextile
- Softkill
- The KVB