Morrissey, Bahaus, Devo And More To Play Cruel World Festival In LA

February 11, 2020
Morrissey performs onstage during day 2 of the Firefly Music Festival on June 19, 2015

Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Firefly

Music

A new festival for 80s alternative fans is coming to Southern California in May. Goldenvoice has announced Cruel World Festival featuring 80s new wave & goth acts with Morrissey, Devo, Bahaus, Blondie, Violent Femmes, plus some acts that are heavily inspired by them like She Wants Revenge & Blaqk Audio.

Cruel World Festival --⁠ May 2 in LA Presale 2/13 at 12pm. Sign up now at cruelworldfest.com ⚡️ Payment plan available starting at $19.99 down ⁠ @cruelworldfest

It'll be held at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday May 2nd and pre-sale begins at 12PM on Thursday (2/13).

LINEUP:

  • Morrissey
  • Bauhaus
  • Blondie
  • Devo
  • Echo & The Bunnymen
  • The Psychedelic Furs
  • Violent Femmes
  • The Church
  • English Beat
  • Public Image Ltd.
  • Gary Numan
  • Marc Almond
  • She Wants Revenge
  • Blaqk Audio
  • TR/ST
  • Cold Cave
  • Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel
  • Berlin
  • Bad Manners
  • Missing Persons
  • London After Midnight
  • Drab Majesty
  • 45 Grave
  • Christian Death
  • The Meteors
  • Black Marble
  • Sextile
  • Softkill
  • The KVB
Cruel World
Morrissey