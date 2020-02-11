Morrissey, Bahaus, Devo And More To Play Cruel World Festival In LA

A new festival for 80s alternative fans is coming to Southern California in May. Goldenvoice has announced Cruel World Festival featuring 80s new wave & goth acts with Morrissey, Devo, Bahaus, Blondie, Violent Femmes, plus some acts that are heavily inspired by them like She Wants Revenge & Blaqk Audio.

It'll be held at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday May 2nd and pre-sale begins at 12PM on Thursday (2/13).

LINEUP: