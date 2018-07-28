Crazy Churros Opens In San Jose

July 28, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Michael/@BetweenBalloons-Instagram

Categories: 
Food And Drink

Heads up this new spot has opened in San Jose. Crazy Churros can be found at 1807 E. Capitol Expressway.

--SJ Grand Opening Alert!-- @crazychurrosofficial is having their grand opening today from 10am-10pm! Come out and support a local business. The menu is limited and staff are in training so be patient with them. They sell @mitchellsicecreamsanfran and @pekoetbar drinks here! -- #crazychurros #sanjoseeats #bayareaeats

A post shared by Michael -- (@betweenballoons) on

They offer San Francisco's own Mitchell's Ice Cream, & Pekoe Tea Bar drinks as well.

Let’s see what the hype is all about. -- #CrazyChurros #ChurrosSunday #GrandOpening #SugarHigh #SweetTooth @crazychurrosofficial

A post shared by Chris Luu (@chrisluu_kwrealty) on

For the ENTIRE SUMMER get your Pekoe bulbs and cups LIT up for FREE!!! #lightbulbbottle #glowcups #litcups #icetea #boba #bubbletea #pekoe #LEDcups #litboba #summerboba

A post shared by Pekoe TBar (@pekoetbar) on

They offer milkshakes, sundaes, taro churros, Oreo sundae churros, & much more. 

Per Yelp, their hours are 10AM-10PM Mondays-Wednesdays & 10AM-11PM Thursdays-Sundays.

For more info head to their Yelp page.

 

Tags: 
Crazy Churros
San Jose