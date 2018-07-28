Crazy Churros Opens In San Jose
Heads up this new spot has opened in San Jose. Crazy Churros can be found at 1807 E. Capitol Expressway.
--SJ Grand Opening Alert!-- @crazychurrosofficial is having their grand opening today from 10am-10pm! Come out and support a local business. The menu is limited and staff are in training so be patient with them. They sell @mitchellsicecreamsanfran and @pekoetbar drinks here! -- #crazychurros #sanjoseeats #bayareaeats
They offer San Francisco's own Mitchell's Ice Cream, & Pekoe Tea Bar drinks as well.
Let’s see what the hype is all about. -- #CrazyChurros #ChurrosSunday #GrandOpening #SugarHigh #SweetTooth @crazychurrosofficial
For the ENTIRE SUMMER get your Pekoe bulbs and cups LIT up for FREE!!! #lightbulbbottle #glowcups #litcups #icetea #boba #bubbletea #pekoe #LEDcups #litboba #summerboba
They offer milkshakes, sundaes, taro churros, Oreo sundae churros, & much more.
Per Yelp, their hours are 10AM-10PM Mondays-Wednesdays & 10AM-11PM Thursdays-Sundays.
For more info head to their Yelp page.