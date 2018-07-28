Crazy Churros Opens In San Jose

Heads up this new spot has opened in San Jose. Crazy Churros can be found at 1807 E. Capitol Expressway.

They offer San Francisco's own Mitchell's Ice Cream, & Pekoe Tea Bar drinks as well.

They offer milkshakes, sundaes, taro churros, Oreo sundae churros, & much more.

Per Yelp, their hours are 10AM-10PM Mondays-Wednesdays & 10AM-11PM Thursdays-Sundays.

For more info head to their Yelp page.