First New 'Crash Bandicoot' Game In 12 Years Coming In October

The first new Crash Bandicoot game in 12 years is set to arrive on October 2, 2020 on PS4 & Xbox One ($59.99 on either console) in the form of 'Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time'.

It’s About Time ⏰ for a brand-wumping new #CrashBandicoot game! -- Crash fourward into a time-shattering adventure in Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time. Available October 2, 2020 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Pre-Order Now. pic.twitter.com/bFtrnnFahR — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) June 22, 2020

This game will pick up where the 'N. Sane Trilogy' left off back in 1998 and will ignore 'The Wrath of Cortex' games. This comes on the heels of the success of the 'N. Sane Trilogy' re-release and the game will do what it can to recreate the fun & magic of the 90s releases.

“Not only are we trying to preserve what that Crash feel is, there’s a lot of improvements that we want to add in terms of his timing, and precision in how things are telegraphed and how it communicates that to the player,” says Paul Yan, chief creative officer and co-studio lead for developer Toys For Bob.

There will also be a retro mode and a modern mode to play with so a new challenge will be beating the game in both of those. For more head to Endgadget.