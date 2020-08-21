As Wildfires Continue, The Cow Palace Is Now Acting As An Evacuation Site For Livestock

As the CZU Lightning Complex Fires continue to rage around northern California, a longtime Bay Area concert venue & events space is acting as a shelter for livestock misplaced by the fires in San Mateo & Santa Cruz Counties. The Cow Palace in Daly City started receiving animals on the morning of August 21st & those in need of shelter for your animals please call 650-450-4121.

Prior to arrival you are please fill out their Evacuation Animal Intake Form and see their website for additional details. If possible, please bring halter, ropes, water buckets, some feed and a mask when onsite.

The venue has extensive stable and barn facilities for animal events like livestock exhibitions and rodeos.