As Wildfires Continue, The Cow Palace Is Now Acting As An Evacuation Site For Livestock
Cow Palace is for the cows...
As the CZU Lightning Complex Fires continue to rage around northern California, a longtime Bay Area concert venue & events space is acting as a shelter for livestock misplaced by the fires in San Mateo & Santa Cruz Counties. The Cow Palace in Daly City started receiving animals on the morning of August 21st & those in need of shelter for your animals please call 650-450-4121.
If you or someone you love has been affected by the fires -- , our hearts go out to you. Those in need of shelter for your animals please call 650-450-4121. Prior to arrival please fill out our Evacuation Animal Intake Form and see our website for additional details (Link in Bio). If possible, please bring halter, ropes, water buckets, some feed and a mask for social distancing -- when onsite.
The venue has extensive stable and barn facilities for animal events like livestock exhibitions and rodeos.
We are working alongside local government and other organizations to provide temporary sheltering at the Cow Palace in Daly City for large animals from the evacuated fire zone areas, including these goats that just arrived. --