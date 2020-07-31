Courteney Cox And David Arquette Returning For Next 'Scream' Film

Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley will be back

July 31, 2020
A new 'Scream' film is coming and Courteney Cox has signed on to reprise her role as reporter Gale Weathers and David Arquette will return as Dewey Riley. In June it was reported that the first 'Scream' movie since 2011 is expected to arrive in 2021.

Filming will take place in Wilmington, North Carolina and Tyler Gillett ('Ready Or Not,' V/H/S') will direct.

Courteney Cox made the announcement official will an Instagram post Friday:

