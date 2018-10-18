Could Travis Barker And Tom DeLonge Be Hinting At A Blink-182 Reunion?

On Wednesday, blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus showed off some original writings from the band's self-titled 2004 album, which featured the hit "I Miss You".

Looking in an old box I found my notebook from the @blink182 untitled album. pic.twitter.com/n05ThGfhNj — --spooky snddoɥ ʞɹɐɯ --️‍-- (@markhoppus) October 17, 2018

On Thursday morning blink-182 drummer Travis Barker tweeted out a picture of former blink guitarist Tom DeLonge with an interesting "I Miss You" related caption:

Where are youuuuuuuuuu pic.twitter.com/r02G46WaKg — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) October 18, 2018

& Tom responded:

I am the voice inside your yeeeeaaaad — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) October 18, 2018

What could it all mean? blink fans have jumped to conclusions like a 20 year anniversary tour for 'Enema Of The State' in 2019, or perhaps new music from Boxcar Racer (Tom & Travis' side project)?

What we do know for sure is Travis has been medically cleared to resume drumming and blink-182 (with Matt Skiba) will be continuing their Vegas residency at the end of October.