Could Travis Barker And Tom DeLonge Be Hinting At A Blink-182 Reunion?

October 18, 2018
Dallas
Dallas
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker performs at Perfect Vodka Amphitheater

Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Music

On Wednesday, blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus showed off some original writings from the band's self-titled 2004 album, which featured the hit "I Miss You".

On Thursday morning blink-182 drummer Travis Barker tweeted out a picture of former blink guitarist Tom DeLonge with an interesting "I Miss You" related caption:

& Tom responded:

What could it all mean? blink fans have jumped to conclusions like a 20 year anniversary tour for 'Enema Of The State' in 2019, or perhaps new music from Boxcar Racer (Tom & Travis' side project)?

What we do know for sure is Travis has been medically cleared to resume drumming and blink-182 (with Matt Skiba) will be continuing their Vegas residency at the end of October.

Tags: 
Blink-182
Travis Barker
Tom DeLonge