Costco To Give Priority Access To First Responders And Healthcare Workers

April 8, 2020
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Costco announced Wednesday that in addition to their senior shopping hours and limit of 2 members entering per membership card, they will now temporarily offer priority access to healthcare workers & first responders.

Healthcare workers as well as EMTs, firefighters, and police officers can show their employee ID, or badge in addition to their membership card to move to the front of the line to enter any Costco store. For more head here.

Heads up, Costco will be closed on Easter Sunday (April 12th).

