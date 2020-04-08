Costco To Give Priority Access To First Responders And Healthcare Workers
Show your employee ID and move to the front of the line.
April 8, 2020
Costco announced Wednesday that in addition to their senior shopping hours and limit of 2 members entering per membership card, they will now temporarily offer priority access to healthcare workers & first responders.
Wanted to share this with our first responders and healthcare workers. Costco has updated their website: https://t.co/SypRs4YmJz— Melissa Edwards (@melaz98) April 8, 2020
Healthcare workers as well as EMTs, firefighters, and police officers can show their employee ID, or badge in addition to their membership card to move to the front of the line to enter any Costco store. For more head here.
Heads up, Costco will be closed on Easter Sunday (April 12th).