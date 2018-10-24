Costco Is Selling a 4-Pound Pumpkin Pie This Year For Less Than $10

You might have already been planning to out that Costco card to good use in preparation for Thanksgiving, but if you needed another reason to the store is selling 4-pound pumpkin pies prices between $5.99 to $8.00 depending on the location.

You don't need to wait until Thanksgiving to get yours as they've been on shelves since mid-October.

Each pie is 12 servings and measures a foot in diameter. So, enjoy and share some of it, please.

