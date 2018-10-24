Costco Is Selling a 4-Pound Pumpkin Pie This Year For Less Than $10
You might have already been planning to out that Costco card to good use in preparation for Thanksgiving, but if you needed another reason to the store is selling 4-pound pumpkin pies prices between $5.99 to $8.00 depending on the location.
--The classic #pumpkinpie is back and this is when my diet goes out the door! This #pie is sooo good and only $5.99!! Our #holiday go to for #dessert! And it’s massive!!! #costcodeals #costco #pumpkin #desserts
You don't need to wait until Thanksgiving to get yours as they've been on shelves since mid-October.
Each pie is 12 servings and measures a foot in diameter. So, enjoy and share some of it, please.