Costco Is Now Selling 7-Pound Buckets of Nutella
January 4, 2019
You have a Nutella craving? Costco's got you. Like, really, they've got you. For $21.99 you can get yourself a 6.6 pound bucket of the hazelnut spread.
For when one jar isn't enough... @costco now offers 7-pound tubs of @Nutella_Italia! https://t.co/YE3ooMUPmp pic.twitter.com/ptFMFUIxSw— WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) January 4, 2019
A standard jar of nutella has 7.7 ounces in it so this is a significant step up from that. If you're a Costco member you can also order it online and they'll charge you a $3 delivery fee.
Enjoy it.
Costco is selling a 7-pound tub of Nutella https://t.co/tqDLbgJr47 pic.twitter.com/LJSbq48Jwp— Yahoo (@Yahoo) January 4, 2019