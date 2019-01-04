Costco Is Now Selling 7-Pound Buckets of Nutella

You have a Nutella craving? Costco's got you. Like, really, they've got you. For $21.99 you can get yourself a 6.6 pound bucket of the hazelnut spread.

A standard jar of nutella has 7.7 ounces in it so this is a significant step up from that. If you're a Costco member you can also order it online and they'll charge you a $3 delivery fee.

Enjoy it.