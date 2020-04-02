Costco Institutes New Restrictions Limiting Number Of People Allowed Inside

Remember earlier this year when Costco's enforcement of non-members using the food court was a big deal? Those were simpler times. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic Costco has new hours and rules like most other grocery chains and as of April 3rd there's another new rule limiting the amount of people inside the store. Only 2 people per card holder will be allowed at a time. This is to help with social distancing guidelines that are in effect.

Costco will limit entry into its warehouses to two people per membership card beginning Friday, April 3. The temporary measure is to maintain social distancing among customers/employees. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/HBdubiAn9X — ChrisD.ca (@ChrisDca) April 2, 2020

Costco stores around the Bay Area and the country have seen huge lines for weeks and the company keeps taking steps to limit shoppers coming into close contact with each other.

Costco is also among stores that will be closed on Easter Sunday (April 12th).