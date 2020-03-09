Costco Is Suspending Free Samples Over Coronavirus Concerns
(Via ALT 103.7)
Let's be honest. We've all done it. On a leisurely Saturday afternoon, you've pretty much enjoyed a complete meal (although, in pieces) of free food samples at your local Costco. Cookies, meatballs, pretzels, a tony cup of mac n' cheese.
Unfortunately, for the unforeseeable future, that's going to stop at a number of Costco warehouse club locations. And, as you can guess, it all has to do with safety concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
It's not clear if this is happening at all Costco stores, but the number seems to be growing (check out the Instagram post, and its responses, below).
Costco seems to be doing well, though: selling lots of disinfectants, bottled water and cleaning supplies.
----Just got word, one of our followers is a sample person for CDS which is Costco’s vendor who does all the food samples and looks like they will not be serving samples for the foreseeable future. Not sure if this is immediate and will effect all stores or will be a store by store basis. . --The good side is that Costco is allowing CDS workers to work at the warehouses in various other capacities until samples start up again!! This was inevitable with the #coronavirus picking up steam in the US + the recent crazy crowds at Costco stores! #washyourhands #costcodeals #costcosamples #costco . --If anyone can confirm that it’s a nationwide or worldwide sample suspension, DM or let us know in the comments below!