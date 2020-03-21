Costco Introduces Dedicated Shopping Hours For Seniors

Joining other stores like Safeway, Target, Walmart, and Whole Foods, Costco will also be holding dedicated times for seniors and those with health issues to shop. Starting March 24th those 60+ and shoppers with physical disabilities will have dedicated shopping time from 8AM - 9AM on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The move is being made to make sure that those shoppers who are most susceptible to COVID-19 have a safe time to shop. Costco already has people who work at the entrance of stores to make sure you have a membership and they will not be allowing those that fit the criteria to enter the store during those specific hours.

Costco also made moves recently to make sure that non-members don't have access to the food court.