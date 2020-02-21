Costco To Enforce Ban On Non-Members From Food Court

So, Costco has always required a membership to visit the store's food court, but they've been lax about it - until now. The crackdown is set to begin in March and they're working to make sure that only members have access.

Costco is cracking down on people who visit their food court but don't have a membership. Those $1.50 hot dogs though! BU-42FR pic.twitter.com/YM8T2ueGci — CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) February 21, 2020

A membership starts at $60 and if you want to enjoy those cheap hot dogs, pizza slices, and more you'll need one by March 16th to ensure that you'll have access.

Don't want to sign up for a membership? Well, then you've been warned.

Meanwhile, a Marin County teen has been running a campaign to have the store bring back polish dogs in 2020.