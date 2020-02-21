Costco To Enforce Ban On Non-Members From Food Court

February 21, 2020
Costco

So, Costco has always required a membership to visit the store's food court, but they've been lax about it - until now. The crackdown is set to begin in March and they're working to make sure that only members have access.

A membership starts at $60 and if you want to enjoy those cheap hot dogs, pizza slices, and more you'll need one by March 16th to ensure that you'll have access.

⚡️UPDATE: THIS HAS BEEN CONFIRMED! May still vary per store and roll out date may vary as well... . --Received a ton of DMs on this today...and need some #Costco Employees to chime in and confirm or deny and let us know if this is true or not and if true be nationwide? . ----To us it makes complete sense! Not sure why it’s taken Costco so long to implement...I mean you have to have a membership for gas....Any employees out there that can help clarify this?--

A post shared by COSTCO DEALS (@costcodeals) on

Don't want to sign up for a membership? Well, then you've been warned.

Meanwhile, a Marin County teen has been running a campaign to have the store bring back polish dogs in 2020.

