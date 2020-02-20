There's A Costa Rican Rainforest Resort Where You Can Hang Out With Sloths

Nayara Springs and Nayara Resort are nestled in a Costa Rican rainforest and the sister hotels in the Arenal Volcano National Park are home to an array of sloths hanging from the trees.

Staying in their wooden villas starts at $390 a night and you can keep an eye in the trees for the sloths, or take guided tours to get an even closer look at them,

The hotels opened up a sloth sanctuary in 2017 and have planted more than 300 trees to help kickstart the preserve and make it as sloth-friendly as possible.

You can also go zip-lining, canyoning & water rafting during your stay. For more on the hotels' authentic rainforest expierence head here & to Unilad.