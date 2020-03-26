Coronavirus Stops Production of Peeps Easter Candy!

(Via 92.5 XTU)

Being safe is obviously the most important factor right now, but it’s wild how much is affected by the shutdown.

Just Born suspended production on Wednesday and will do so at least through April 7, the company said in a statement.

The GOOD news: They will continue to pay their employees, who are working remotely, they said. The company has made Peeps in Pennsylvania for 67 years, and a large supply has already shipped to retailers from their factories in Bethlehem and Philadelphia, according to Just Born, the family-owned confectionery company that makes Peeps, as well as Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales, Teenee Beanee jelly beans, and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews. So there's not expected to be a huge shortage prior to Easter on April 12th.