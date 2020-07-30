Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported At 4 South Bay Costco Stores

On the heels of a Coronavirus outbreak being reported at a Sunnyvale Costco Santa Clara County health officials have found three other instances of outbreaks among Costco employees in the county.

The numbers are as follows:

Gilroy: 6 cases between July 24 and July 30

Mountain View: 6 cases between July 15 and July 27

San Jose (Senter Road): 8 cases between July 17 and July 22

Sunnyvale: 13 cases between July 23 and July 26

A Santa Clara County health officer reported that the workers in these cases were infected outside of the store & that Costco has been complying with social distancing and mask protocols.