Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported At 4 South Bay Costco Stores
Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Gilroy and a San Jose location
July 30, 2020
On the heels of a Coronavirus outbreak being reported at a Sunnyvale Costco Santa Clara County health officials have found three other instances of outbreaks among Costco employees in the county.
#COVID19 clusters reported at four @Costco locations across the #SouthBay.— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) July 30, 2020
31 cases, in total.
Catch up, here:https://t.co/0274GiRq7o #abc7now
The numbers are as follows:
- Gilroy: 6 cases between July 24 and July 30
- Mountain View: 6 cases between July 15 and July 27
- San Jose (Senter Road): 8 cases between July 17 and July 22
- Sunnyvale: 13 cases between July 23 and July 26
A Santa Clara County health officer reported that the workers in these cases were infected outside of the store & that Costco has been complying with social distancing and mask protocols.