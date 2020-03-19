Condom Shortage Could Lead To Coronavirus Baby Boom

As most Americans are stuck at home for at least the next few weeks, not everyone will be social distancing inside their homes...and experts believe we could see a potential baby boom as a jump in birth rates tends to folllow cataclysmic events and on top of that - it appears we're having a condom shortage at the moment.

There may even be a “coronavirus baby boom,” some experts say. https://t.co/qAFo8hvdnJ — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) March 19, 2020

Condomsales.com, which we just found out was a real thing, noted that there were shortages in condoms in Asia earlier this month as quarantine measures lead to a big boost in sales.

The Coronavirus outbreak has also lead to slower manufacturing from the world's largest condom maker, the Karex Company in Malaysia. Such a slowdown could is expected to have effects on condom availability worldwide.

Here in America, Dr. Oz has recommended people have sex to help kill time & tension. Other experts have also assured that there will be a baby boom right around December 2020.