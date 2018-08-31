Corgi Con Returns To San Francisco's Ocean Beach In October

As is tradition, Corgi Con will host its annual fall event on Saturday October 13th at San Francisco's Ocean Beach.

From 10 AM - 2 PM you can expect hundreds of corgis that will participate in relay races, costume contests, and general cuteness.

You do not need a corgi yourself to attend. All corgi fans are welcome to attend.

Meet between stairwells 2 & 5 on the Cliff House side of the beach. See you there.