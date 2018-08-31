Corgi Con Returns To San Francisco's Ocean Beach In October

August 31, 2018
Bay Area News

As is tradition, Corgi Con will host its annual fall event on Saturday October 13th at San Francisco's Ocean Beach.

 

Reason #4 to go to Corgi Con...The CorgLebrities! (That’s Celebrities for folks that don’t do Corgi Speak) From Miss @sneakersthecorgi to @ventusandbagel, @pavlovthecorgi and even miss @corginista herself, a lot of your furrrvorite IG buddies will be out in full force enjoying the madness that is Corgi Con! Come on out this Saturday to see your buddies! #CorgiCon #SummerSemester #4DaysLeft #HolyFrap #KeepCalm

A post shared by Corgi Con (@thecorgicon) on

From 10 AM - 2 PM you can expect hundreds of corgis that will participate in relay races, costume contests, and general cuteness.

You do not need a corgi yourself to attend. All corgi fans are welcome to attend.

Reason #3 to make it out to Corgi Con...The Friendships! Countless friendships have been made as a result of Corgi Con. It’s a wonderful place to connect with fellow doge owners from all over the --. We can’t wait for you guys to join us this Saturday! #CorgiCon #ThreeMoreDays #Countdown

A post shared by Corgi Con (@thecorgicon) on

Meet between stairwells 2 & 5 on the Cliff House side of the beach. See you there.

Corgi Con
San Francisco