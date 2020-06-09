'Cops' Has Been Canceled After 30 Years On Television

After a 25-season run on Fox and several more on Spike TV/Paramount Network 'Cops' has been canceled after 31 years on air. It was pulled from Paramount Network's schedule last week amidst protests worldwide over the murder of George Floyd and now the show has been dropped for good.

Reruns of the show will stop airing on WGN at the end of June. All of this comes as the show's 33rd season was set to premiere on June 1st.

Meanwhile, A&E has dropped episodes of another police-driven show, 'Live PD,' and are evaluating its future. Discovery ID has also taken their show 'Body Cam' off air for now.