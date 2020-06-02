Contra Costa And Solano Counties Issue County Wide Curfews
In effect at 8PM each night until further notice
Contra Costa & Solano Counties are the latest Bay Area county to enact a curfew. They goes into effect Tuesday night at 8PM and extends until 5AM. Contra Costa's will be in effect each night until further notice. Solano County's is in effect through June 4th.
Contra Costa has passed a Proclamation of Local Emergency & a Curfew Order. The countywide curfew starts June 2 at 8:00 pm. Please stay home at night from 8 pm until 5 am to stay safe. @CCCounty See news release & links: https://t.co/wfIuZMNU6Q pic.twitter.com/4OewZYfTEn— Contra Costa County (@CCCounty) June 2, 2020
Walnut Creek, Danville, & Pleasant Hill are among the cities in the Contra Costa County that had already implemented curfews. Walnut Creek has been hit hard by looters in recent nights. Solano County cities of Vallejo & Fairfield have also been hit with looters who are not part of the city's peaceful protests.
the ENTIRE region of SOLANO COUNTY has now been issued under an enforced curfew from 8pm-5am from now until June 4th. please spread the word to prevent wrongful arrests & to protect those who may not have access to this notice; especially those who are non-english speakers ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/jumuKs9wWi— winn-- (@WinnDontLose) June 2, 2020