Contra Costa And Solano Counties Issue County Wide Curfews

Contra Costa & Solano Counties are the latest Bay Area county to enact a curfew. They goes into effect Tuesday night at 8PM and extends until 5AM. Contra Costa's will be in effect each night until further notice. Solano County's is in effect through June 4th.

Contra Costa has passed a Proclamation of Local Emergency & a Curfew Order. The countywide curfew starts June 2 at 8:00 pm. Please stay home at night from 8 pm until 5 am to stay safe. @CCCounty See news release & links: https://t.co/wfIuZMNU6Q pic.twitter.com/4OewZYfTEn — Contra Costa County (@CCCounty) June 2, 2020

Walnut Creek, Danville, & Pleasant Hill are among the cities in the Contra Costa County that had already implemented curfews. Walnut Creek has been hit hard by looters in recent nights. Solano County cities of Vallejo & Fairfield have also been hit with looters who are not part of the city's peaceful protests.