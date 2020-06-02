Contra Costa And Solano Counties Issue County Wide Curfews

In effect at 8PM each night until further notice

June 2, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Protest

Elijah Nouvelage / Stringer

Categories: 
Bay Area News

Contra Costa & Solano Counties are the latest Bay Area county to enact a curfew. They goes into effect Tuesday night at 8PM and extends until 5AM. Contra Costa's will be in effect each night until further notice. Solano County's is in effect through June 4th.

Walnut Creek, Danville, & Pleasant Hill are among the cities in the Contra Costa County that had already implemented curfews. Walnut Creek has been hit hard by looters in recent nights. Solano County cities of Vallejo & Fairfield have also been hit with looters who are not part of the city's peaceful protests.

 

Tags: 
Contra Costa County
Solano County
Curfew