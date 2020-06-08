Contra Costa County Sets July 1st Date For Bars, Gyms, And More To Reopen

As counties across the state move to phase 3 of reopening starting Friday (June 12th) many Bay Area counties have been expected to take longer to do so when it comes to the reopening of bars, gyms, schools, and indoor leisure activities. Contra Costa County is the first Bay Area county to set a concrete date for reopening of those sectors - July 1st. San Francisco has suggested dates in July & August for further reopenings, but has to hit certain goals before they get there. July 1st in Contra Costa County will signal reopenings for bars, gyms, indoor dining, indoor religious services, museums, hotels (for non-essenial travel), arcades, billiard halls & bowling alleys.

BAY AREA REOPENING: Contra Costa County plans to reopen bars, indoor restaurants, gyms, bowling alleys and more in just a few weeks: https://t.co/Vx4hJWaZ7o — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) June 8, 2020

The county started allowing outdoor dining & the reopening of pools, dog parks & other outdoor recreation activities last Friday. Salons & barbershops will be permitted to open on June 17th. Sonoma County, Solano County & Napa County are other Bay Area counties where you can get your haircut and eat inside of restaurants, currently. Time will tell if those counties follow a similar timeline on phase 3 of reopening.

San Mateo & Santa Clara counties began allowing outdoor dining & in-store retail shopping last Friday, as well.

Alameda County is currently the only Bay Area county that doesn't have a timeline on the return of outdoor dining.