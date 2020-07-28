Contra Costa County Approves Fines For Those Not Following Mask & Social Distancing Orders

Contra Costa County's board of supervisors unanimously passed an ordinance that will make it so individuals & businesses who violate health orders are subject to fines.

JUST IN: Contra Costa County approves fines for individuals and businesses that violate coronavirus health orders, including not wearing a mask. Fines for individuals start at $100 and can cost up to $500 for each additional violation. https://t.co/8FVkYgm6Y0 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) July 28, 2020

For a person who's found to be violating health orders such as not wearing a mask - the first offense can result in a $100 fine, a second offense $200 and $500 for a third offense.

Businesses found not adhering to the policies, including not enforcing social distancing are subject to fines of $250-$1,000.00

Contra Costa County Supervisor Diane Burgis says this isn't being done to control people, but to make progress in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The county is currently on the state's Coronavirus watch list.