Contra Costa Animal Services Offering Free Adoptions Through July 6th
Over 100 dogs and cats at Contra Costa Animal Services are looking for their forever homes and from now through July 6th you can adopt them for free.
Our shelters are full so we're offering FREE adoptions on all animals starting tomorrow, June 21 until July 6th. We have cats, kittens, dogs, puppies of all breeds, types, sizes, and temperaments - we have one that'll fit in your family. To see a full list of available animals with pictures please check out our website: www.ccasd.org
They have two locations - 910 San Pablo Ave. in Pinole & 4800 Imhoff Plaza in Martinez.
To see the sogs & cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes that could be perfect for your family visit their website.
One of our favorite girls, Hermione, found her forever home yesterday! She found her new home thanks to our amazing Running Dog Team who took her on a charity Torch Run a couple days ago. There, she charmed the socks off of her new mom, who had planned on coming a few days later to adopt her but was so excited that she braved the crowd to go adopt her yesterday! We couldn't be happier for Hermione and her new family!