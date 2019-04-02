Construction Continues On Southern California's Super Nintendo World Theme Park; Nintendo Says It Will Be "Worth The Wait"
Lat fall, construction began on Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood & progress has been made over the past several months as can be seen in the video posted on March 30th:
Among the rumored attractions are rides based around popular Nintendo games like Mario Kart, Pokemon, Super Smash Bros, Animal Crossing, & many more. The first Super Nintendo World is expected to open at Universal Studios Japan prior to the Tokyo olympics in the summer of 2020. The parks should open at Universal Studios' southern California & Florida parks soon after. Here's a map of what people are hoping the Tokyo & other parks look like:
When asked about the progress of the parks in February, Nintendo game developer Shigeru Miyamoto said the parks have been progressing as planned and that Nintendo can't say much, but they are in constant contact with Universal Parks in regards to the creative development of the Super Nintendo Worlds. We'll keep you updated on the latest.